Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Margaret Meno Obituary
Margaret Ockenden Meno
Margaret W. (Ockenden) Meno, age 89, a longtime resident of Wilton, CT passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17 at the Ambassador of Scarsdale assisted living in Westchester, New York. Born in London, England on March 9, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Cyril V. and Winifred E. (Elliott) Ockenden.
Margaret enjoyed physical activity and being outdoors, a love that she shared with her family. She received her diploma from the Chelsea College of Physical Education, Eastbourne, England in 1952. She met George her husband of 40 years in Geneva, Switzerland.
Margaret worked as a physical education instructor at Greens Farms Academy, Westport and as a substitute teacher in the Fairfield County school systems for 20 years, as well as a Wilton school bus driver for several years. In addition, Margaret gave back to the community through numerous volunteer efforts. She was a founding member and president of the Wilton-based nonprofit Animals in Distress (A.I.D.) and a volunteer at the Wilton animal shelter for over 25 years. Together, Margaret and her husband George served as volunteer ski patrol at Mohawk Mountain in Cornwall, CT for 30 years. She also volunteered for the Wilton Minks to Sinks sale for many years.
Margaret was an active member of Our Lady of Fatima church in Wilton where she sang in the choir and volunteered her time at local soup kitchens. She enjoyed her 30-year membership at Shore & Country Club in Norwalk where she played in club tennis tournaments and forged lifelong friendships. Margaret's joys included traveling throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and international destinations, walking the nature trails at nearby Cranbury Park, caring for her many pets, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Margaret is survived by two loving children, Julia M. Meno and Carolyn Bello and her husband Demas Bello as well as two grandchildren, Benjamin and Elliott Bello. In addition to her husband George, she was predeceased by her son Christopher.
Due to the current health situation a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.magnerfuneralhome.com Memorial contributions may be made to Animals in Distress www.animals-in-distress.com/ or Nature Conservancy Connecticut chapter http://www.ctconservation.org/.
Published in The Hour from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020
