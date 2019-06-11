Margaret C. Puskas

Margaret C. Puskas, 88, wife of the late John J. Puskas Sr. passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Cassena Care of Norwalk.

Born August 20, 1931 in New Haven, CT, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Thorton and Florence Cogswell Blake.

Mrs. Puskas was an avid singer, who in her younger years sang for "The Italian Hour" on WNLK. She also sang for the Norwalk Community Chorale and the German Club of Norwalk. She also enjoyed fishing. She loved her family and hosting them. Grandma's house was always the place to be.

She is survived by her daughter Sue Diamond and son James Herbert Puskas, both of Norwalk. By her six grandchildren Stephanie, Chrissy, Jose, Nellie-Jean, Michael, and Melissa; by her nine great-grandchildren Genesis, Michaela, David John, Anaia, Evonna, Mariahlynn, Ezekiel, and Max; and by son-in-law Jose Manuel Cruz.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son John Puskas and daughter Thelma Cruz.

Friends may call on Friday, June 14th from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. A service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date.

