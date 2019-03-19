Margaret "Peg" Saunders

Margaret "Peg" Saunders, 94, passed away peacefully on February 26 at Penney Retirement Community in Penney Farms, Florida.

Margaret Tremier was born and raised in Swissvale, Pennsylvania. She earned her Bachelor of Music degree from the College of Wooster; the Master of Music from the Conservatory of Music in Detroit, Michigan, and did additional graduate work at Harford Seminary.

At Hartford Seminary Peg was given the opportunity to do field work at Norwalk Methodist Church as a Youth Director and to work with the junior and youth choirs. In September 1948, on her first Sunday, she met the youth superintendent, Marshall Saunders, who would become her husband and her partner in everything until his death in December 1991.

While Marshall was still a candidate for ordination Peg, and Marshall moved to Michigan to take a church where Marshall preached and Peg became organist and choir director. After Marshall's ordination in the Methodist church they stayed in Michigan serving several churches. Peg became a certified Minister of Music and Director of Christian Education in the Methodist church.

In 1964 Peg and Marshall returned to Norwalk, serving at First Methodist Church in South Norwalk, Marshall as pastor, and Peg as organist and choir director. She also directed the Norwalk Community Chorus for several years.

After 19 years Peg and Marshall left First Methodist to devote themselves to full-time evangelistic work at His Place in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, as well as around the country.

In addition to her husband Marshall, Peg was predeceased by her daughter Ginger Ruth Dieckmann. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Gayle and Douglass Seaton of Tallahassee, Florida, her son and daughter-in-law Rev. Gregory and Annette Saunders of Norwalk, Connecticut, and son-in-law Michael Dieckmann of Pensacola, Florida, as well as her nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.