The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 847-7291
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Simmons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Simmons Obituary
Margaret P. Simmons
Margaret P. Simmons, age 80, of Wilton, CT passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019 at Ogden House in Wilton, CT. Margaret was born in Scotland on March 1, 1939, and was daughter to the late John Walter Pretswell and Elizabeth Hainnan Pretswell. She is survived by her brother, Alan Pretswell of Scotland. Margaret enjoyed a blessed life and enjoyed a long career as a floral designer.
Friends are invited to greet the family on Tuesday, (TODAY) August 13, 2019, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. in Norwalk's Hoyt-Cognetta/Lesko Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street, in Historic Norwalk. Interment will take place at a later date in Scotland. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
Download Now