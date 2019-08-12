|
|
Margaret P. Simmons
Margaret P. Simmons, age 80, of Wilton, CT passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019 at Ogden House in Wilton, CT. Margaret was born in Scotland on March 1, 1939, and was daughter to the late John Walter Pretswell and Elizabeth Hainnan Pretswell. She is survived by her brother, Alan Pretswell of Scotland. Margaret enjoyed a blessed life and enjoyed a long career as a floral designer.
Friends are invited to greet the family on Tuesday, (TODAY) August 13, 2019, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. in Norwalk's Hoyt-Cognetta/Lesko Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street, in Historic Norwalk. Interment will take place at a later date in Scotland. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 13, 2019