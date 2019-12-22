The Hour Obituaries
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:30 PM
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
Margarita Fallas


1934 - 2019
Margarita Fallas Obituary
Margarita J. Fallas
Margarita J. Fallas, affectionately known as "Maruca" 85, passed away on December 21, 2019 at Notre Dame Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born August 20, 1934 in Escobal, Costa Rica to the late Luis and Landy (Brenes) Blanco.
Margarita is survived by her son Victor Fallas and his wife Karolyn of Oxford, her two grandsons Tyler and Dean Fallas, brother-in-law Horacio Restrepo, nephews Alex Restrepo and wife Amy, Marco Restrepo and wife Katie, niece Adriana L'Archevesque and husband Lee. Cherished great-aunt to many grandnieces and nephews. She was a loved friend to many.
Margarita was a tremendously dedicated employee and was known for her generosity. She was always willing to help anyone and was a true gift to all who knew her.
There will be a visitation on Friday December 27, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk, CT. A prayer service will take place during the visitation at 6:30 p.m. To leave a condolence or to sign our online guestbook, please visit
www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Dec. 23, 2019
