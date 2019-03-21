Marguerite E. Fuller

Marguerite Elaine Fuller, age 93 of Norwalk, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 17. She was the wife of the late Walter Fuller. Born in Norwalk on January 7, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Fannie Podd Boyer and lived In Norwalk all her life. She attended Norwalk Public Schools, graduated 34 out of a class of 350 in 1944 and was the first Black student ever inducted into the National Honor Society. She received her BA from Danbury State Teachers College (Western UCONN), her Masters from the University of Bridgeport and was Norwalk's first Black teacher. She taught in Norwalk for more than 32 years and left as Asst. Head of Language Arts. She continued her career as the Director of Language Arts for the City of Bridgeport for 10 years.

Throughout her career and retirement Marguerite developed multiple courses, mentored, taught workshops, working locally and nationally on programs to help people to learn to read including the development of the Connecticut Reading Test (CRT), annual assessment of reading levels. She was a Literacy Volunteer and delivered Meals-on-Wheels for over 22 years.

Marguerite was an active member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Senior Center and the United Congregational Church in Norwalk. She played bingo, bridge and was an avid bowler her entire life, bowling well into her eighties.

Survivors include her loving daughter Michele Hackett, her husband Michael, grandchildren Isaiah Lee, Michael Jr. and Calvin Hackett, her sisters Hortense Whitney and Jean Smith, and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her daughter Marcia Lee and her sisters Adrienne Landrum and Virginia Scott Stratford.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 25 at the United Congregational Church, 275 Richards Ave., Norwalk. Burial will be private. Marguerite's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or the Norwalk Senior Center.