Maria "Mary" (Quattrocchi) Battaglia
Maria "Mary" (Quattrocchi) Battaglia, 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on November 8, 2020, after a 15 month battle with cancer. She was born January 24, 1943 in Termini Imerese, Sicily, to the late Vincenzo Quattrocchi and Rosa Comella Quattrocchi. Maria is survived by her loving husband of 55+ years, Antonino Battaglia.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hoyt-Cognetta / Raymond Funeral Home (5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk, CT). A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. Matthew Catholic Church (216 Scribner, Norwalk, CT). Entombment following at St. John's Mausoleum.
Please visit www.NorwalkFH.com
for complete obituary and to leave an online condolence for the family.