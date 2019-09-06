|
Maria Spennato Buono
Maria Spennato Buono passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019 surrounded by her daughters, at Notre Dame in Norwalk. Born in Barano d'Ischia, Italy on August 18, 1928, the daughter of Alfonso and Francesca (DiIorio) Spennato, she immigrated to the US with her family shortly after WWII and worked as a seamstress at factories in South Norwalk. Maria returned to Italy in 1953 to marry Arcangelo Buono and they made their home in Norwalk where they raised their family. Maria worked for several years at Umberto the Tailor in Wilton, where she honed her skills as a seamstress. She went on to create exquisite wedding dresses for her three daughters and her daughter-in-law, as well as countless baptismal outfits, communion and prom dresses. She loved her family above all, her friends, gardening and cooking wonderful meals.
Maria is survived by her sister, Madeline Cohen; her children, Stella (Michael Becker), Frances (Paul Rogers), Rosemarie Brady and Frank. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, David (Erica) and Andrew (Jessica) Becker, Paul (Megan) and Maria Linton, Nick and Emma Rogers, Matthew and Jessica Brady, Michael, Jeffrey (Gabby) and Eric Buono. Her great-grandchildren, Christopher, Shelby and Hattie Becker and Brynn Linton, were the light of her life. Maria will be missed by Jim and Michele Linton, their sons, Jonathan and Nick, and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Maria was predeceased by her husband, Arcangelo, her brothers, Ralph and Peter Spennato, her daughter-in-law, Deborah Buono and her granddaughter, Kaitlyn Brady.
Visitation will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, on Monday, September 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10 at St. Jude's Church, 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull.
Maria's family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers at Notre Dame for their kindness and loving care. Donations in her memory may be made to Notre Dame Health and Rehabilitation Services (ndhrehab.org). Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Sept. 7, 2019