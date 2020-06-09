Maria Luisa Gagstetter
Maria Luisa Gagstetter, age 55 of Norwalk died peacefully at Connecticut Hospice in Branford, CT on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was the loving wife of Richard Gagstetter. Maria was born in Norwalk on May 14, 1965, the daughter of the late Antonio and Maria (Conte) Treglia. She attended local schools and was proud owner Of Aces Quality Services Landscaping as well as Mane Barber Shop. She loves to surround herself with her family as well and loved to cook and dedicate her days taking care of her six grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her husband Rich daughters Elisa Margaret Noble and Kristina Rose Tartaglia (Andrew), her grandchildren Madison, Jordyn, Kolton, Mason and Mason and newest addition Sage. Also including her step children Ryan, Kasey, and Quinn Gagstetter along with several aunts and uncles and cousins, loving friends Lisa and Todd.
Private graveside services will be held at Saint John Cemetery in Norwalk where Maria will be laid to rest with her parents a memorial mass will be planned at St. Matthew's church at a later date. To leave Maria's family an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Jun. 9, 2020.