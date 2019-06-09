Maria M. Jakab

Maria M. Jakab, age 76 of Norwalk, died peacefully at Wilton Meadows on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was born in Romania on March 13, 1943 and had worked for many years in the jewelry business. Maria was totally devoted to her loving family and worked very hard to provide them with a good life. Survivors include her two loving sons and their wives, Tibor and Michele Jakab and Csaba and Dorothy Jakab, as well as her grandchildren, Danny and his wife Kelly, Isabella and Abby, all who were her pride and joy.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery. Donations in Maria's name may be made to the Norwalk Senior Center, 11 Allen Rd., Norwalk, 06851.