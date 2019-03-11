Maria "Franca" Quatrocchi

Maria "Franca" Quattrocchi, 77, died on March 10, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital, with family by her side after a short illness. Born in Termini Imerese, Sicily, Italy, daughter of Francesco and Josephine (Pusateri) Battaglia, she was the beloved wife of Domenico Quattrocchi for over 57 years. Maria worked at C.R. Gibson for over 30 years, then New Canaan Schools for over a decade. She enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, and dancing at St. Ann Club events.

Predeceased by two brothers, Salvatore and Giuseppe Battaglia, Maria is survived by her husband Domenico, and their children, Rosemary (Louis) Trani and Josephine (Daniel) McCarthy of Norwalk, and Vincent (Christina) Quattrocchi of Port Washington, NY; five loving Grandchildren, Melissa, Luciana and Jessica Trani, and Thomas and Bryan Quattrocchi; as well as two brothers, Antonino (Mary) Battaglia and Achille (Carmela) Battaglia and a sister, Lucia (Giuseppe) Grigoli.

Her family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, March 13, from 4-8 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. A Funeral Mass will be Thursday, March 14 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 669 West Ave., Norwalk with entombment to follow at St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.