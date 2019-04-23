Maria Sandalo

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Maria Sandalo, loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend to all whose lives she touched, on April 20, 2019 at her home in Norwalk, CT.

Maria 68, was born on October 24, 1950 in Locri, Italy. She was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Giovanna Fuda. Maria moved to Norwalk when she was 15 with her parents and had a lengthy career as a hairdresser. She was the proud mother to her son and a doting aunt to her many nieces and nephews.

Maria is survived by her husband Pasquale Sandalo, her son Dominick and daughter-in-law Kristen Sandalo, two sisters Teresa Monteleone of Norwalk and Anna Fuda of Locri (Italy), two brothers Rocco Fuda with wife Teresina of Locri (Italy) and Antonio Fuda of Norwalk, her sister-in-law Concetta Spataro, wife of her late brother Vincenzo Fuda, her sister-in-law Maria Sandalo and Santa Sandalo, wife of her late brother-in-law Antonio Sandalo. As well as her cherished nieces and nephews. Her family and friends brought much joy and happiness to her life.

She will be remembered most for her sense of humor, her delicious cooking, her love for everyone she came in contact with, but most of all for her kind heart.

Her family would like to thank all who supported Maria during her valiant battle with cancer. Every visit, phone call, and text meant the world to her. She will be missed dearly.

Maria's family will receive relatives and friends in The Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, Thursday, April 25, from 5 to 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Jerome Roman Catholic Church, 23 Half Mile Road, Norwalk at 10:00 AM on Friday. Entombment will follow in St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to . ( ) Published in The Hour on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary