Marian Sutton
Marian Via Sutton, beloved wife of the late R. Bruce Sutton, died peacefully at Brandywine Living of Litchfield on February 25, 2020. Marian was born in Norwalk on May 5, 1934, the daughter of the late Mario and Elizabeth Via. Marian (Mammy) was devoted to her loving family. Marian's 4 children, 11 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren were the center of her world.
Marian is survived by her three daughters, Dorleen Fabian, Sharon Sutton and Stacey Reynolds, son-in-law Rick Reynolds, her brother Albert Via, sisters Ann Fabrizio and Lorraine McCabe, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, granddaughter/son-in-law and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her son Richard Bruce Sutton, Jr. and son-in-law Dennis Fabian.
Marian was a lifetime member of Shore and Country Club. She was the first woman to be appointed on the S&CC board. Marian was known for her love for children and made everyone feel they had a special place in her heart.
A Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m. at St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Rd., Norwalk. Burial will be private and there are no visiting hours. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Mar. 11, 2020