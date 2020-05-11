Marie LaTorre
Marie A. LaTorre
Marie LaTorre, 77, of Norwalk, died on May 3rd at home after a long and valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in The Bronx, she was the only child of Rose and Nicholas Pecchinenda and the wife of the late Frank LaTorre for 39 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Danielle LaTorre of Norwalk, and Dina Palani (Sean) of Atlanta, GA, along with her cherished grandsons, Frankie and Keoki. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, and her longtime companion Louis Curcio.
Marie enjoyed playing cards with friends, trips to the casinos, eating out and during the past 5 years, spending time with Frankie and Keoki, the lights of her life.
Services are private. Memorial contributions can be made to the Ron Foley Pancreatic Cancer Foundation at https://www.ronsrun.org/contact or 1000 Farmington Avenue, Suite 108A, West Hartford, CT 06107.

Published in The Hour on May 11, 2020.
May 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief
Sandra Fiorella
Friend
May 11, 2020
Marie was an awesome lady. Always had such a great time with her at Mario's. She will be missed.
Melody Wheeler
Friend
