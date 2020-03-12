Home

Marilyn Catherine Esposito

Marilyn Catherine Esposito passed away March 6, 2020. She was born in Norwalk, CT on April 23, 1936 to Peter and Nancy Pote. Marilyn moved to Brevard County in 1980 and was a member of Holy Name of Jesus.
She is survived by her children: John A. Esposito, Jr., DeeAnn Dezeray; her grandchildren: Todd Rowland, Michael Glick, Christopher Rowland, Brandon Esposito, Anthony Esposito, Chelene Fretwell and her great-grandchildren: Jace, Jaxson, Jazylen and Jaylin Fretwell, Skylar and Jordan Esposito.
Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, John A. Esposito, Sr. and daughter Donna Rowland.
Online condolences may be left at beachfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 15, 2020
