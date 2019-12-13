|
Mario Benedetto Jr.
Mario Benedetto Jr., 62, lifelong resident of Norwalk, died on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Autumn Lake Healthcare. Born in Norwalk, the son of Grace (Lacko) Benedetto and the late Mario Benedetto Sr. , he was a graduate of Brien McMahon High School- class of '75. An avid coin collector and music aficionado, he was especially fond of The Beatles. His computer skills enabled him to share his interests and his love of music with his friends around the world.
He is survived by his mother Grace Benedetto, sister Lisa (Jim) Romano of Stratford, his niece and Godchild Emma Romano and nephew Christopher Romano, as well as cousins and other loving relatives.
His family will receive friends on Sunday, Dec 15, from 4-6 PM at the Magner Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 5:30 PM. Burial at St. John Cemetery will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made to: NBIA Disorders Assoc., 2082 Monaco Ct., El Cajon, CA 92019-4235 (www.nbiadisorders.org) For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Dec. 14, 2019