The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Benedetto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario Benedetto Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mario Benedetto Jr. Obituary
Mario Benedetto Jr.
Mario Benedetto Jr., 62, lifelong resident of Norwalk, died on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Autumn Lake Healthcare. Born in Norwalk, the son of Grace (Lacko) Benedetto and the late Mario Benedetto Sr. , he was a graduate of Brien McMahon High School- class of '75. An avid coin collector and music aficionado, he was especially fond of The Beatles. His computer skills enabled him to share his interests and his love of music with his friends around the world.
He is survived by his mother Grace Benedetto, sister Lisa (Jim) Romano of Stratford, his niece and Godchild Emma Romano and nephew Christopher Romano, as well as cousins and other loving relatives.
His family will receive friends on Sunday, Dec 15, from 4-6 PM at the Magner Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 5:30 PM. Burial at St. John Cemetery will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made to: NBIA Disorders Assoc., 2082 Monaco Ct., El Cajon, CA 92019-4235 (www.nbiadisorders.org) For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mario's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magner Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -