|
|
Mario Rapisarda
Mario Rapisarda of Norwalk, passed away on August 29, 2019 with his family by his side. Mario was born in Manhattan, New York. He was known for his writings and teaching and quick wit.
He started his career as a fifty cent-an-hour apprentice tool and die maker at Yankee Metal Products in Norwalk, Connecticut. He had worked there many years after completing his apprenticeship only to be laid off due to a slow economy. He was then asked to apply for a position as an instructor in a CETA work training program where through his resources found jobs for his students. They came from all over the world such as South America, Europe, South Korea, Vietnam as well as indigenous native populations including men and women who were out of work. He prepared them to enter the workforce as they had little to no experience in a technical field. With the help of two associates, Saul Rosner and Sue LaMarche that had many years of experience in the industry. A steady stream of students placed at two and three week intervals went on for many years until the program folded. His associates left and it was now up to him to carry on the task. He developed some technical visuals in the field of a/v programs and was contacted by the owner of Photocom Productions if he had any programs that he could produce. He wrote and illustrated a program on how to handle and use a basic measuring tool the micrometer. He later had his first textbook published by Harcourt Brace & Jovonovich,'Precision Metal Technology', a text book where he got both of his sons and wife, Paul, Phil and Marge involved in the making of it. His second and third books were published by Industrial Press, where he was a contributing editor or a photographer. His fourth book was initially published by Delmar Publishing.
The way he got started in writing was in college at NCC writing term papers. He later tried his hand at writing an interview with Kathryn Morgan Ryan, the widow of Cornelius Ryan who was an author herself.
He then began writing for magazines where his articles were better received and welcomed. He had an article published in an Italian/American magazine. And also interviewed some celebrities as well.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 11:00 am until the service starts at 12 noon. To sign our online guestbook or to leave a condolence, please visit
www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Sept. 3, 2019