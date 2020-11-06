Marion G. Holcomb
Marion G. Holcomb of East Haddam and formerly of Norwalk passed away November 4 in peace and comfort surrounded by love and song. Born Sept. 29, 1925 in Norwalk, she was the daughter of Peter and Anna (Kuslik) Gomola, and wife of Clinton Holcomb. She raised her family at Marvin Beach, where neighbors were like family. Her work was mostly in health care. She was a lab technician at Norwalk Hospital in her early years and retired from The Norwalk Medical Group after 20 years, at which time she moved to East Haddam to be near her grandchildren. She has lived in East Haddam for the past 25 years and found joy in many friendships in the welcoming community. Marion loved music and was a fine musician, gracing us with the song of her piano and organ through the years. She had a talent for baking, and loved to make delightful desserts for family and friends. She always brought laughter and fun. She leaves her daughter Kimberly and her husband Ed Dodge of East Haddam, her son Peter and his wife Laurie Holcomb of New Hartford, her grandchildren Dylan Ryan, Mathew Holcomb, Shiloh Estrom, and Abby Holcomb, and her three great-grandchildren, Sophia, Molly, and Magdelaena, and her dear cat Katy. Beside her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother Elmer Gomola. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10 at noon, at First Church Cemetery, 499 Town St., East Haddam, CT. Love and thanks to Chestelm Health and Rehab in East Haddam for the loving care and comfort they gave Marion. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.