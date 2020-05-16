Marion Kruhlinski
Marion Louise Kruhlinski, age 90, beloved wife of the late Walter P. Kruhlinski, Sr., passed away on May 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Stamford, CT on September 8, 1929 and was a daughter to the late John and Margaret Pustari Sanfilippo.
Marion was devoted to her family and loved Holiday gatherings. She is survived by her precious son, Walter P. Kruhlinski, Jr. of Norwalk; her three loving daughters and their husbands, Cathylynn and Scott Faulds of Woodbury, Elaine and Jimmy Chandler of Norwalk, Barbara and Gene Johnson, Jr. of Norwalk; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Jamie and Chris Pichardo, Ecka Blaire, Lauren and Samantha Faulds, Jimmy and Nicole Chandler, Eric and Melissa Johnson, Ryan and Torrey Johnson; seven great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Christopher, Daniella, Lucas, Hunter, Jett and Flynn.
The family will have a private gathering on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. at the Hoyt-Cognetta / Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk. A private interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Norwalk. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Hour on May 16, 2020.