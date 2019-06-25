Marion O'Reilly Weldon

Marion Weldon, 102, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on June 23, 2019.

A native of Norwalk, CT, retiring to Madison, CT, Marion most recently resided at Watermark, Bridgeport, CT. Born on Dec. 30, 1916, Marion was the daughter of the late William E. and Alice (O'Connell) O'Reilly. She attended local schools and graduated from the College of New Rochelle. She was the devoted wife of the late Francis J. Weldon for 64 years. Together they raised six children: Frank Weldon (Patricia Miller) of New London, NH; Mary Doherty (William/Doc) of Marion, MA; William Weldon (Betty Geoghegan) of Pembroke, MA; Patricia Buchbinder (Paul) of Fairfield, CT; Ann Tracz (Ron) of North Branford, CT and Eileen Smith (David) of Beverly, MA. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and cherished friends.

Marion was an elegant woman who touched the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

She was predeceased by her siblings: William E. O'Reilly, Kathryn Beyer, Eugene O'Reilly and Alice Basanta.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 27, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 669 West Avenue, Norwalk. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery on Broad Street, Norwalk.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Dr. Johanna Seddon Macular Degeneration Center University of Massachusetts Medical School, 55 Lake Ave. N, S3-119, Worcester, MA 01655 or Maryknoll Fathers & Brothers, P.O. Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545.

