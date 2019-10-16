The Hour Obituaries
Marjorie Francavilla


1943 - 2019
Marjorie Francavilla Obituary
Marjorie A. Francavilla
Marjorie A. Francavilla, age 76 of Norwalk, died peacefully at Norwalk Hospital on Sunday, October 13. She was born in Norwalk on March 5, 1943, the daughter of the late John and Mary Romanelli and has lived locally all of her life. Marjorie was a graduate of Norwalk High School and was retired from the Darien Sport Shop where she worked for many years. She enjoyed gardening and bowling and loved her Sunday summer family picnics.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Joyce Nuss (Kevin) of Livermore, CA and Alane Chimblo (Philip) of Norwalk, her brothers John (Dorothy) Romanelli and Roger (Carol) Romanelli, her sister Fran Crake, 3 grandsons, Thomas, Steven and Zachary Grimm, and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her sisters Marie DeMartino and Arlene Tanner.
Funeral services to be held privately. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Oct. 17, 2019
