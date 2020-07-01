Mark J. Fodor

Mark J. Fodor passed away on June 24th at home in East Haven. He was a longtime resident of Norwalk and one of the last in a long line of Fodors who developed the Fodor Farm.

Mark, 66, was a retired Perkin-Elmer technician who worked on the lens for the Hubble space telescope. He was knowledgeable in many areas of science and mechanics. Mark was legally blind from childhood but his other senses made up for his lack of sight and he loved to cook.

Mark was predeceased by his parents Stephen and Margaret. He is survived by wife Bonnie and daughters Sabrina Ericson (of New Canaan) and Katrina Smith (of Harrison, NY). He had four grandchildren. Mark is also survived by his brother Ronald Fodor and sister-in-law Toni Fodor of Norwalk.

Graveside services for Mark will be held at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Ave., Norwalk on Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m.



