|
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
216 Scribner Ave.,
Norwalk, CT
Marlene Cardillo Obituary
Marlene Cardillo
Marlene Cardillo, 87, of Norwalk,wife of the late Joseph A. Cardillo, died on March 14, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital. An accomplished pianist, she was co-owner of Ridgefield Music.
Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, Mar. 19, from 5-8 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave, Norwalk. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Ave., Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. A full obituary will be published in Monday's Hour.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 16, 2019
