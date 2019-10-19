The Hour Obituaries
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 847-7291
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
View Map
MaRlon Elvir Obituary
Marlon Elvir
Marlon Elvir age 45, passed away on October 17, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital after a brief illness. He was born in Honduras and came to the United States to start a successful contracting and construction business. He was the husband of Ruth Avila and will be missed by his loving family here in Norwalk and Honduras.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation and service on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Hoyt-Cognetta / Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Norwalk. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com for the complete obituary and to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 20, 2019
