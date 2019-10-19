|
|
Marlon Elvir
Marlon Elvir age 45, passed away on October 17, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital after a brief illness. He was born in Honduras and came to the United States to start a successful contracting and construction business. He was the husband of Ruth Avila and will be missed by his loving family here in Norwalk and Honduras.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation and service on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Hoyt-Cognetta / Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Norwalk. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com for the complete obituary and to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 20, 2019