The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bethel Funeral Home
215 Greenwood Avenue
Bethel, CT 06801
203-743-4825
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha DeFlorio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha DeFlorio


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha DeFlorio Obituary
Martha J. DeFlorio
Our beautiful mother has passed away of natural causes, she was 88 years young. We loved you and will miss you dearly.
Martha J. DeFlorio, former owner of DeFlorio's Market of Lexington Ave., entered eternal life on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph J. DeFlorio.
Martha is survived by her 6 children. Daughters: Constance Hedley, Debra Caiola, Marcie Pellagrino; sons: James, Joseph, John DeFlorio and their spouses; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by 2 sisters: Eleanor Kish and Madeline Esposito. She was predeceased by her sisters, Frances Benincaso, Helen Califano and Anna Kish, and brothers, Walter, John and Edward Luczkowski.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Regional Hospice, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810 or at regionalhospicect.org.
There are no immediate services planned. Bethel Funeral Home, Bethel, CT is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com
Published in The Hour on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -