|
|
Martha J. DeFlorio
Our beautiful mother has passed away of natural causes, she was 88 years young. We loved you and will miss you dearly.
Martha J. DeFlorio, former owner of DeFlorio's Market of Lexington Ave., entered eternal life on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph J. DeFlorio.
Martha is survived by her 6 children. Daughters: Constance Hedley, Debra Caiola, Marcie Pellagrino; sons: James, Joseph, John DeFlorio and their spouses; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by 2 sisters: Eleanor Kish and Madeline Esposito. She was predeceased by her sisters, Frances Benincaso, Helen Califano and Anna Kish, and brothers, Walter, John and Edward Luczkowski.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Regional Hospice, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810 or at regionalhospicect.org.
There are no immediate services planned. Bethel Funeral Home, Bethel, CT is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com
Published in The Hour on Apr. 7, 2020