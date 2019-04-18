Martha F. Giordano

Martha F. Giordano, age 72, of Fairfield, beloved wife of Joseph A. Giordano, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Born in Glens Falls, NY the daughter of the late James H. Fenton and Alida Patricia (VonDwingelo) Fenton, she had been a Fairfield resident since 1976. A graduate of Central Catholic High School in Norwalk, she retired following more than 40 years as an IT Manager for the City of Norwalk. Martha relished her roles of devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother and delighted in spending time with her three cherished grandchildren. She loved doing jigsaw puzzles, cooking and baking, and enjoyed putting her own twist on new recipes. In addition to her loving husband Joe, she will be dearly missed by her beloved son, Joseph A. Giordano, Jr. and his wife Rachelle of Trumbull; her three adoring grandchildren, Isabella, Donovan and Tobias; two brothers, Phillip Fenton of Stoddard, NH and Peter Fenton of Bradford, NH, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, James "Topper" Fenton. A memorial service will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenfield Hill Congregational Church, 1045 Old Academy Road, Fairfield. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Martha's memory to the Jacob Roger Poulin Foundation: www.jrpf.org or the ., 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com Published in The Hour on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary