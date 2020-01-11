The Hour Obituaries
Dr. Marvin Goldstein

Dr. Marvin Goldstein Obituary
Dr. Marvin Goldstein
Dr. Marvin Goldstein, 85, husband of Harriette Goldstein, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. Dr. Goldstein, the son of Harry & Lottie Goldstein, was born February 13, 1934 in Newark, NJ and grew up in Ellenville, NY.
Marvin graduated from Albany State Teachers College before earning his PhD from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. After spending the majority of his career as a research chemist at American Cyanamid in Stamford, Dr. Goldstein went on to serve for 16 years as an adjunct professor at Norwalk Community College. He was a devoted and active member of Congregation Beth El.
He is survived by his wife Harriette, his daughter Stephanie Stelly, her husband John and their sons Evan and Ryan, his daughter Elaine Durkas, her husband Frank and their children Frank Joseph and Breanna, his daughter Barbara Koteen, her husband Dan and their children Sarah and Robert, his son Jonathan Goldstein, his wife Heidi and their daughters, Sabrina and Maya and his sister Bea Daskal.
A funeral service will be held at Temple Beth El at 10 a.m. on Sunday, January 12th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Beth El or to Stepping Stones Museum for Children. Arrangements are in the care of Collins Funeral Home. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 12, 2020
