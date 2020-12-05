1/
Marvin L. Simmons
1938 - 2020
Deacon Marvin L. Simmons
Deacon Marvin L. Simmons passed away peacefully on December 3, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. He was born on December 8, 1938 in Norwalk, Connecticut to the late Essiex Simmons, Sr. and Ruby King Simmons. He served honorably in the United States Army and retired from the US Postal Service. Marvin was married to the love of his life Lula Reed Simmons of Norwalk, CT. He was a member of Corinthian Lodge #16 as Past Master, a member of Cyrus Chapter HRAM-PHP-New Haven Consistory, 32 Degree Jordan Council #2, S.M., Deborah Chapter OES-Patron. He also served as Chairman of the Diaconate Ministry of Community Baptist Church. In addition to his wife, his memory will be treasured by his daughter; Kelly Simmons Hodrick (Deshawn), two grandsons; Malcolm and Carter Hodrick, two sisters; Lillian Steadman and Barbara Preston (Donald), his godson; Ottis Lewis and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his siblings, Vera Townsend and Essiex Simmons, Jr. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. followed by a service of celebration at 12:00 p.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT with Rev. Daniel Hickman officiating. Entombment will follow at Willowbrook Cemetery, Westport.

Published in The Hour on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Graves Medley Funeral Services
DEC
7
Service
12:00 PM
Graves Medley Funeral Services
DEC
7
Entombment
Willowbrook Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
December 5, 2020
Marvin was an amazing classmate at NHS 1958. We will miss you. Our thoughts and prayers are with you Lulu and family.
Gail Hirschhorn Epstein
Classmate
December 5, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Christopher Featherstone
December 5, 2020
So saddened to learn of our dear neighbors’ passing. Marvin was a wonderful, caring man who always greeted you with a smile and a wave. We will miss you Marvin, we were so blessed to have you as a neighbor and friend. Our love and condolences to Lu, Kelly and family
Patricia Murphy & Jack O&#8217;Donnell, Shawn & Christopher
Neighbor
December 5, 2020
Our condolences to Lula and the familyRev. Curtis and Betty Langley of North Carolina
Betty Langley
Friend
December 5, 2020
I have known Marvin since we were children living on Spring St. Played together. Went to school Class of 58. Worked on the reunion committee together. One of my favorites. Condolences to his wife and family. RIP
Anne Quigano
December 5, 2020
The FTD Unity & Grace Floor Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tom Brown
