Deacon Marvin L. Simmons

Deacon Marvin L. Simmons passed away peacefully on December 3, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. He was born on December 8, 1938 in Norwalk, Connecticut to the late Essiex Simmons, Sr. and Ruby King Simmons. He served honorably in the United States Army and retired from the US Postal Service. Marvin was married to the love of his life Lula Reed Simmons of Norwalk, CT. He was a member of Corinthian Lodge #16 as Past Master, a member of Cyrus Chapter HRAM-PHP-New Haven Consistory, 32 Degree Jordan Council #2, S.M., Deborah Chapter OES-Patron. He also served as Chairman of the Diaconate Ministry of Community Baptist Church. In addition to his wife, his memory will be treasured by his daughter; Kelly Simmons Hodrick (Deshawn), two grandsons; Malcolm and Carter Hodrick, two sisters; Lillian Steadman and Barbara Preston (Donald), his godson; Ottis Lewis and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his siblings, Vera Townsend and Essiex Simmons, Jr. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. followed by a service of celebration at 12:00 p.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT with Rev. Daniel Hickman officiating. Entombment will follow at Willowbrook Cemetery, Westport.



