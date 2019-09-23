|
Mary Ann Moser Araujo
Mary Ann Moser/Araujo died Thursday, September 19 with her son by her side. She was born June 25, 1931 to the late Thomas Parker and Lillian Houston in East Bernstadt, Kentucky. She worked in the nursing home owned by her mother in Hamilton, Ohio eventually becoming co-owner. Upon relocating to Connecticut, she worked for the Norwalk public school system food service department in various capacities. She also served as past worthy matron, Order of Eastern Star in Norwalk and was proud to be a life time member. Mary Ann enjoyed cooking, traveling, her shelties, country and spiritual music, piano, the church and her cats.
She is survived by her son Reid Saffell and his children Rachel and Angelynn Saffell. Mel (Valarie) Solis and their children Michael (Kai), Justin (Kate Scully), and Lindsay (Kelli). Also, five great-grandchildren; Savannah, Siena, River, Shane, and Ryan. She was predeceased by her sisters Mildred and Georgie.
Calling hours are Wednesday, September 25th 9:00am-11:00am at Collins Funeral Home with graveside service at Riverside Cemetery immediately following.
The family would like to thank everyone who lived and worked at Broad River Homes for their kindness. Also, thank you to everyone at Autumn Lake for the wonderful care provided.
Published in The Hour on Sept. 24, 2019