Mary Ann E. Lockhart
Mary Ann Elizabeth Lockhart, 79, wife of William M. Lockhart of Norwalk, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, on April 24, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Daniel W. and Mary (Howell) Kingston.
Mary Ann dedicated her life to the education of children. After graduating from Immaculata College in 1961 with a degree in Elementary Education, she took a teaching position in the town of West Hempstead, NY. Mary Ann was an active teacher's union negotiator. She left teaching in 1973 to start a family. When her children were young, Mary Ann was active in the PTO and volunteered at Wolfpit School and Nathan Hale Middle School. In 1989, when her children were in high school, Mary Ann became a long-term substitute and then a permanent member of the staff of Naramake Elementary School. She taught several grades while she was there, but she spent most of her years teaching first and fourth grades. Mary Ann retired from Norwalk Public Schools in 2006. Even in her retirement, she often assisted her daughter Elizabeth in her work and projects as a music teacher.
In addition to her husband William, Mary Ann is survived by her loving children, Elizabeth Mary Lockhart of Norwalk and William Michael Lockhart and his wife Kathryn (Seyfried) of Norwalk. She is also survived by her cherished grandson, William "Buzz" Lockhart.
Services for Mary Ann will be held privately. A public memorial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.
Published in The Hour on Jun. 18, 2020.