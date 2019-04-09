Mary Ann Delaney White

Mary Ann Delaney White, 81, of Norwalk passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Born in Meriden, CT, on June 10, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Francis H. and Nell Marcinek Delaney.

Having received her Teaching Credentials from Danbury State Teacher's College, Mary Ann dedicated her career to education, teaching at both Tracy and Wolfpit Schools for many years. She was also very active and involved at St. Jerome parish as well as teaching in the REACH program. Mary Ann loved many things such as watching UCONN Women's basketball, sunshine and the beach, but most of all she dearly loved her grandchildren.

Mary Ann is survived by her three sons, Scott White and his wife Ann Marie of Carlsbad, CA, Todd White of Norwalk, and Matthew White and his wife Karen of Norwalk; eight grandchildren, Tyler, Brett, Davis, Alexandra, Colin, Morgan, Boston, and Macallan White, and by her brother Dr. Francis H. Delaney and his wife Nina Delaney of Oceanside, CA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 13, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Road, Norwalk. Burial will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may call on Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk.

The family would like to thank her doctors (Dr. Kesav G. Nair, Dr. Sheena Sahota, and Dr. Eve Block) and the entire staff at the Wittingham Cancer Center at Norwalk Hospital for their exceptional care and kindness and asks that In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Wittingham Cancer Center.