Mary C. Berger
Mary Carol (Bedell) Berger, 75, of Norwalk, CT died on June 7, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert and Esther (Heenan) Bedell, and was the loving wife of William J. Berger for over 53 years.
After earning her Master's degree, she worked for many years in information systems. She was the Vice President of Engineering Information, and served as past National President of Information Services; while with Elsivere International, she traveled extensively across Europe, and introduced the Chinese to engineering database for various research projects (more can be found in American edition of Who's Who). She enjoyed traveling and gardening in her yard.
In addition to her husband Bill, she is survived by cousins Patty and Dick Koslowski, and her dog Hank.
Graveside services to be held at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk. A memorial gathering will be arranged once Covid restrictions are eased. Memorial donations may be made to: St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Ave., Norwalk, CT 06850. To leave an online condolence for her family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Mary Carol (Bedell) Berger, 75, of Norwalk, CT died on June 7, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert and Esther (Heenan) Bedell, and was the loving wife of William J. Berger for over 53 years.
After earning her Master's degree, she worked for many years in information systems. She was the Vice President of Engineering Information, and served as past National President of Information Services; while with Elsivere International, she traveled extensively across Europe, and introduced the Chinese to engineering database for various research projects (more can be found in American edition of Who's Who). She enjoyed traveling and gardening in her yard.
In addition to her husband Bill, she is survived by cousins Patty and Dick Koslowski, and her dog Hank.
Graveside services to be held at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk. A memorial gathering will be arranged once Covid restrictions are eased. Memorial donations may be made to: St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Ave., Norwalk, CT 06850. To leave an online condolence for her family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Jun. 9, 2020.