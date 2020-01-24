|
|
Mary Burk
Mary Helen (Kolkmeyer) Burk, beloved wife of Robert "Bob" Burk, age 72, passed peacefully in her sleep at her home in Kill Devil Hills, NC this past Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY on December 15, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Eleanor Fay Kolkmeyer and William Kolkmeyer.
Mary Helen, a 1968 graduate of Salve Regina University, was an RN and worked at Greenwich Hospital. She was a preschool teacher and director of Tumblebugs Nursery School in Norwalk, CT. Always a passionate and dedicated volunteer to many non-profit community organizations. She served as President of the Westport Nature Center and the Norwalk Seaport Association. She was the guiding light for the Norwalk Seaport Association's successful efforts to acquire the Sheffield Island Lighthouse and the enrollment of the Lighthouse as a National Historic Place. As a resident of Milford, CT in her later years, she was a Board Member of the Milford Oyster Festival and the Boys and Girls Club of Milford.
Maryhelen is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Burk; children, Kimberly King of Fairfield, CT, Kathleen King and Aliya Weiss of San Diego, CA, Michael Burk of Kirkland, WA, Randall Burk Reischer of Fort Kent, ME, Colleen and Nick Kady of Redding, CT, Robert and Molly King of Fairfield, CT, Shenton and Kelcey King of Fairfield, CT; grandchildren, Gabby Leporati of Brooklyn, NY, Jack Leporati of Fairfield, CT, Alex Leporati of Fairfield, CT, Kendahl Burk of Kirkland, WA, Charley Reischer of Fort Kent, ME, Logan Kady of Redding, CT, Henry King of Fairfield, CT, Desmond Kady of Redding, CT, Anada Weiss of San Diego, CA, Anabelle King of Fairfield, CT, Cassius Kady of Redding, CT, Paxton King of Fairfield, CT, Briggs King of Fairfield, CT and Pepper King of Fairfield, CT. Also, surviving are her siblings, Carol McMahon of Palmetto, FL, Ronalee and John Grant of Norwalk, CT, William J. Kolkmeyer of Stratford, CT and Patty Kolkmeyer of Stratford, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mary Helen Burk to the Norwalk Seaport Association - Sheffield Island Lighthouse Fund, 213 Liberty Square, Norwalk, CT 06855 or online at www.seaport.org/donation.
A mass will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Rd., Norwalk, CT.
Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 25, 2020