Mary A. Cardea, 102, of Orange, beloved wife of the late Frank R. Cardea, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019. Born on March 12, 1917 in Norwalk, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Giovanna Ferrino. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Joseph Ferrino, Fredericka Cemitempo (Alfredo), and Florence Padulo (Daniel). Mary is survived by her sister, Antoinette (Anthony) Machiarulo; her daughter, Leatrice M. Turner (Frederick); her brother, Frank R. Cardea, Jr. (Judy); grandchildren, Dawn Turner-Castelli (Jim), Heidi Turner Namiot (Keith), Annie Cardea, and Patrick Cardea; and her great-grandchildren, Henry, Charles, and Vivienne Namoit. Mary was a student at St. Joseph School in South Norwalk and at Norwalk High School. She was known for her sewing and crocheting for which she won blue ribbons. Most of all, she enjoyed cooking and serving food. She was a marvelous hostess who took great joy in serving seven course meals every Sunday. Professionally, Mary was a cook at Brookside School in Norwalk, the middle school in Weston, Perkin Elmer, and Burndy Factory cafeterias. She loved her family and friends. Her home was filled with love and laughter. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange. Interment will take place on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Saint John Cemetery, 223 Richards Ave., Norwalk. Friends and family may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
Published in The Hour on Aug. 15, 2019
