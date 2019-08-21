|
Mary Thompson Cohn
Mary Thompson Cohn passed away on August 14th at her home in Concord, MA comforted by her loving children and care givers.
Born in Mount Clemens, Michigan, on September 17, 1930, Mary went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts in Medieval History from Smith College and upon graduating in 1952, worked as a researcher for the Department of Defense in Washington, DC.
Throughout her life, Mary was drawn to the complexities of culture and history. She loved researching, collecting, and documenting artifacts and seemed to find a place to share her skills wherever she lived. An engaged resident of Rowayton, CT, Mary was a founding member of the Rowayton Historical Society and archivist for over forty years. Currently, the Cohn Archives, named in her honor, serve as an invaluable repository of the town's history. While living in Rowayton with her husband Thomas Cohn Sr. (deceased 2003) and their three children, Mary loved their time spent at Roton Point and Sunday family gatherings with her sister, Susan. Up until the end of her life, Mary continued to find great joy in spending time with family in her home in Grantham, NH and in running the antique business that she had established in the 1980s.
Education, both formal and experiential, was everything to Mary. It didn't matter what the topic was, she lived her entire life deepening her knowledge about art, science, history, and religion. She and Tom loved to travel and exposed their children to the richness of the world and its varied cultures through exploration, conversation, and books. A testament to both of them, these same books, art, and artifacts inspired those who stayed with Mary in her home in her last months of life.
Mary will be remembered for the high standards she set for herself and others, her determination to live a full life, and the belief that everyone should be born free. She was elegant and gracious. She will be sorely missed by her immediate and extended families: her three children and spouses, Thomas and Debbie Cohn of Madison, CT, Susan and James Shannon of Medfield, MA and Margaret and Ingo Szegvari of Carlisle, MA: seven grandchildren and their spouses, Thomas William Cohn III, Nicholas and Benvy Cohn, and Andrew and Jennifer Cohn; Benjamin Shannon and Meg Shannon; and Emma Szegvari and Asa Szegvari, as well as her surviving sister, Dr. Susan Thompson of Walpole, MA.
Please join her family in celebrating her life at the First Religious Society, 27 School Street, Carlisle, MA on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in her memory to an educational organization of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord, MA. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in Mary's online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 25, 2019