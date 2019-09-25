The Hour Obituaries
Services
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 866-0747
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
216 Scribner Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View Map
Mary Di Orio Obituary
Mary R. Di Orio
Mary R. Di Orio, daughter of the late John and Rose Di Orio, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019.
Born in Norwalk, she was a graduate of Norwalk High School, Class of 1946, attended the University of Bridgeport, and for more than 40 years, was employed by the Spadone Machine Company as Manager of their Accounting Department.
In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her brother Samuel J. Deorie. She is survived by her brother Vincent J. Deorio, Nephews John, James, Jeffery, and Jay Deorio of Norwalk; nieces Rosemary Davis of Missouri, Joan Muse of California, Melanie Davis of Texas and Patricia Arthur of Massachusetts; many grand-nieces and nephews and several great-grandnieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 30th in St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Norwalk Emergency Shelter (www.opendoorshelter.org) will be very much appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Collins Funeral Home. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Sept. 27, 2019
