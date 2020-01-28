The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 866-0747
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Drake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Drake

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Drake Obituary
Mary Elliot Drake
Mary Elliot Drake animal lover, procrastinator and consummate bassoon player passed away on April 7, 2019.
A resident of Norwalk, CT since 1961, Mary was the first bassoonist with the Greater Bridgeport and Norwalk Symphonies since the early 1970's until 2014 as well as a past member of the Connecticut Grand Opera and Orchestra, Stamford and Ridgefield Symphonies. She received her Bachelor of Music from Oberlin Conservatory; a Master of Music from the University of Arizona, where she taught as a graduate assistant and played in the faculty woodwind quintet. She took additional credits from McGill University, Dartmouth College, Manhattan School of Music and Tanglewood Institute. Her many musical activities in Fairfield County included soprano church soloist, orchestral personnel manager, various woodwind ensembles, long term substitute teacher in the Norwalk Schools as well as music teacher at All Saints Catholic School. Her instrument is a beautiful Heckel bassoon which was 100 years old in 2011.
Mary will be greatly missed by all her loyal friends and long time music colleagues.
A memorial service & reception will be held at St. Paul's on the Green in Norwalk this Saturday, February 1, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collins Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -