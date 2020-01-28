|
|
Mary Elliot Drake
Mary Elliot Drake animal lover, procrastinator and consummate bassoon player passed away on April 7, 2019.
A resident of Norwalk, CT since 1961, Mary was the first bassoonist with the Greater Bridgeport and Norwalk Symphonies since the early 1970's until 2014 as well as a past member of the Connecticut Grand Opera and Orchestra, Stamford and Ridgefield Symphonies. She received her Bachelor of Music from Oberlin Conservatory; a Master of Music from the University of Arizona, where she taught as a graduate assistant and played in the faculty woodwind quintet. She took additional credits from McGill University, Dartmouth College, Manhattan School of Music and Tanglewood Institute. Her many musical activities in Fairfield County included soprano church soloist, orchestral personnel manager, various woodwind ensembles, long term substitute teacher in the Norwalk Schools as well as music teacher at All Saints Catholic School. Her instrument is a beautiful Heckel bassoon which was 100 years old in 2011.
Mary will be greatly missed by all her loyal friends and long time music colleagues.
A memorial service & reception will be held at St. Paul's on the Green in Norwalk this Saturday, February 1, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 29, 2020