Mary E. Ashton
Mary E. Ashton was born in Emmet, Arkansas, on June 3, 1925, to Grace and Charles H. Bishop. She was raised in Arkansas with her family until they moved to Longview, Texas in the 40s.
She was married to Stewart Leslie Ashton of Vernal, Utah, and Longview, Texas until his death in 1992. She is survived by her children, Jack, Rae and Mary Grace (Ashton) Gudis, in addition to her son-in-law, Mark Gudis and three grandsons, Gregory, Elliot and Graham.
She was slow to speak but quick to listen and attributed her blessings in life to her strong faith. She will be remembered for her genuine kindness and her graceful elegance. She touched the lives of many and strived to help others realize their potential through positive encouragement.
In 2017, she moved to Westport to be closer to her daughter and family. She passed away on July 20th surrounded by family. Services were private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Dementia Care Program at Nuvance Health, Norwalk Hospital Foundation at 34 Maple Street, Norwalk, CT 06856, or 203-852-2216.

Published in The Hour on Jul. 23, 2020.
July 22, 2020
What an incredible woman who touched so many lives and made the world a better place!
Monetta Smoot
Friend
