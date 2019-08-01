Home

On June 24, 2019, Mary Fairchild left this world to join her husband of 53 years.
She was a resident of Tuftonboro, NH where she, her son Michael and his partner Cory lived together and were happy.
She passed at age 77 after a year-long struggle with Cancer. She was laid to rest on July 20, 2019 in Darien, CT. There was a small gathering attended by those who loved her and remembered the fun-loving person that Mary was.
She was predeceased by her husband, Russell Fairchild, and her eldest son, John.
She is survived by her son Michael and his partner Cory Giles, both of Tuftonboro, NH, who cared for her for the past 5 1/2 years since her husband's death in Dec. 2013.
She is also survived by two other sons, Dan (Jaci) of Murrieta, CA and Douglas (Michelle) of Norwalk, CT.
She leaves behind four grandchildren, Alison and Johnathon of Wilton, CT and Kailee and Emilee of Murrieta, CA.
She will be missed by her family, friends, her 3 Cats, Pepper, Sky and Charlie.
But no one will miss her more than Cory and Mike, she was their life.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 2, 2019
