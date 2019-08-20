|
Mary P. Imperato
Mary P. (Pirro) Imperato, age 95, of VA Beach, VA and formerly of Norwalk, CT died on August 18, 2019.
Mary, daughter of the late Maria Donata and Michele Pirro, was born in 1924 in Jelsi, Campobasso, Italy and moved with her family to America in 1932, passing through Ellis Island. The family settled in Norwalk, CT.
In 1946, she married the late Frank S. Imperato and had two children, daughter Lucille M. Soares (Michael) and Mary Ellen Foust (J. Terrance). Mary also leaves her four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren who all loved their Granma Mary. She also leaves her sister, Phil Fedor, and many nieces and nephews.
Mary worked for many years as an electronics technician at Electric Regulator in Norwalk. After retiring, she became very active in her church, St. Jerome's, her Senior Center, The Columbiettes, the local AARP, The Red Hat Society, and especially The STARR Center where she helped plan the first of many dances for the residents held at the former Shorehaven G.C.
Of her many talents, gardening and watercolor painting were her favorites. Mary painted beautifully and often exhibited her work, gifted many, and sold several.
In 2007, she moved to Northern VA near to her younger daughter Mary Ellen and family. There she became very involved in her Apt. community, but especially with her local Parish of St. Timothy's. She became a much beloved member of their women's senior group, "The Amazing Grays", travelling often to explore local sights and "doing lunch" with her friends. She was most proud of teaching her group a favorite card game that they still play today.
In 2012, Mary relocated to Virginia Beach, VA with her daughter's family, living first at First Colonial Senior Apt. and finally, in her last years, at Atria Assisted Living Community where she was a favorite of many staff.
Mary will be remembered by her family at a service at St. Jerome's on Monday, August 26, at 10 a.m. followed by her burial at St. John's Cemetery in Norwalk. Donations may be made to: St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Rd., Norwalk, CT 06851.
For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Aug. 22, 2019