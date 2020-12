Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Kelly Faust, born July 20, 1929 in Norwalk, died peacefully at home in Naugatuck on November 26, 2020, at the age of 91. Widow of Harvey P. Faust of Monroe. Survived by 3 sons and 3 daughters, 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Cremation provided by Luddy Cremation Care, New Britain.



