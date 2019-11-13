|
|
Mary Mickle Kingwood
Mary Mickle Kingwood of Norwalk passed on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Mary was born on April 16, 1945 in Ridgeway, S.C to the late Celia Howard Mickle and Freddie Mickle. She was predeceased by her husband Lee Kingwood and daughter Tyrise Kingwood. She leaves to mourn her loss, one son Anthony Mickle Sr. of Norwalk, CT, three daughters, Denise Mickle of Bridgeport, CT, Cherise Livingston and Cherae Kingwood of Norwalk, CT.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Canaan Institutional Baptist Church, 31 Concord St., Norwalk, CT. Calling hours will be Friday, November 15, 2019 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Canaan Institutional Baptist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 So. Main St., Norwalk, CT.
For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hour on Nov. 14, 2019