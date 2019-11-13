The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker Funeral Services - Norwalk
84 South Main Street
Norwalk, CT 06854
(203) 857-4155
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kingwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kingwood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Kingwood Obituary
Mary Mickle Kingwood
Mary Mickle Kingwood of Norwalk passed on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Mary was born on April 16, 1945 in Ridgeway, S.C to the late Celia Howard Mickle and Freddie Mickle. She was predeceased by her husband Lee Kingwood and daughter Tyrise Kingwood. She leaves to mourn her loss, one son Anthony Mickle Sr. of Norwalk, CT, three daughters, Denise Mickle of Bridgeport, CT, Cherise Livingston and Cherae Kingwood of Norwalk, CT.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Canaan Institutional Baptist Church, 31 Concord St., Norwalk, CT. Calling hours will be Friday, November 15, 2019 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Canaan Institutional Baptist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 So. Main St., Norwalk, CT.
For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hour on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baker Funeral Services - Norwalk
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -