Mary Lou Whitley
Mary Lou Whitley, age 96 of Norwalk, died peacefully at the Notre Dame Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was the loving wife of the late Marshall "Pete" Whitley. Mary Lou was born on February 19, 1923 in Randleman, NC, the daughter of the late Percy and Gertrude (Pugh) Wood. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing and crossword puzzles. She devoted her life to her family and will be dearly missed.
Mary Lou is survived by her daughter Carole Wesolowski and her husband Dennis, her son Jim Whitley and his wife Moira, her sister Joanne Rumbley and her husband Bobby, grandchildren Lisa Grivalsky and her husband Tim, Laura Whitley and James Whitley and his fiancée Sara, great-grandchildren Jackson, Connor and Liam Grivalsky, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Jimmy Wood and Roy Wood and her sisters Doris Wood and Mabel Fields.
Graveside services will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Wilton on Tuesday, October 29 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Lou's name may be made to Notre Dame Health & Rehabilitation Center, 76 West Rocks Rd., Norwalk, 06851. Mary Lou's family would like to thank all of the staff at Notre Dame for the loving care and kindness she received while a resident there. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Oct. 26, 2019