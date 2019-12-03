Home

Of Vienna, VA passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late Bruno A. Pattan; loving mother of Robert J. Pattan of Houston , TX and James V. Pattan of Vienna, VA; grandmother of Lucas M. Pattan of NY, NY. Also survived by several nephews and one niece. Mary Lou was a past resident of Norwalk, CT but a native Bostonian at heart, an avid genealogist, a member and past president of the Vienna Woman's Club, a world traveler and reader of history. Inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery on December 5, 2019. The online guestbook is available at: moneyand king.com
Published in The Hour on Dec. 4, 2019
