Mary Maciel

Mary B. Maciel
Mary B. Maciel, 96, of Norwalk, CT, passed away peacefully at home with family on August 29, 2020.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Domingos; parents Ventura and Rose and brother Ventura and his wife Josephine, all of whom immigrated to the United States from Portugal. Mary was born in Norwalk and a lifelong resident of the area.
She is survived by her children: Andrew Maciel, his wife Julie and their son Zachary; Rosemary Maciel and her husband Joseph Kennelly; and numerous nieces and nephews and their children in Connecticut and Portugal.
Mary spent her working life as an educator in the Norwalk school system as both a business teacher and administrator; serving at various times at Norwalk and Brien McMahon and Briggs High Schools. She was devoted to preparing her students for their future work lives.
She was strong willed and disciplined but not stuffy, and expected the best from herself and others. A lover of all aspects of theater, early in her career she oversaw costuming and makeup for students' high school plays; in later years she fashioned her own Halloween costumes, creating witches and clowns in full frightening stage makeup. Throughout her life she took joy in attending plays on Broadway and as a subscriber to the Westport Country Playhouse.
She was a voracious reader; crossword puzzle aficionado, avid traveler and prolific needle worker (who crocheted cozy afghans for all requesters).
Mary was a unique and lively character; she drew people of all ages to her at all stages of her life and entertained them all.
Services will be private. For online memorial page, please go to: www.collinsfh.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
; St. Thomas the Apostle Church, E. Norwalk; Connecticut Humane Society.