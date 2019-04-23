Mary Theresa McGovern

Mary Theresa McGovern, age 77 of Alpharetta, GA and former Rowayton, CT resident, died peacefully in Alpharetta. She was the loving wife of the late Terence A. McGovern. Mary was born on October 15, 1941 in Glenamaddy County Galway, Ireland, the daughter of the late Martin and Kate (Garvey) Keaveney. She was a registered nurse at Norwalk Hospital where she won many awards for her excellence in nursing. She was very involved with St. Joseph Church in Norwalk and loved Irish music and dancing.

Survivors include her daughter, Eileen Quinn (Tim) of GA, her son Edward McGovern of Norwalk, CT, brother Malachy Keaveney, sisters Sara Fitzsimons, Doreen Connolly, Helen Doorley and Anne Molloy, all of Ireland, grandchildren Thomas and John Quinn and many nieces and nephews. Mary was also predeceased by her daughters Patricia and Ann Marie McGovern and her brother Christopher Keaveney.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m. at St.Philip Church, 1 Fr. Conlon Pl., Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. Mary's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Friday from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the ( ) or St. Philip Church. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com Published in The Hour on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary