Mary Miller
Mary Miller passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on January 24, 2020 in Trumbull, CT at the age of 93.She was born on February 4, 1926 in New York City to parents Luigi and Annunziata Calabrese.She graduated from Cathedral High School and was a clerk/typist for several companies over her long career.Mary loved to travel, cook her homemade pasta and take care of her family.Mary is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Melvin Miller, her daughter Susan Massimino and son-in-law Marc of Trumbull, her loving grandchildren Jennifer, Corey and Lily, her nephew Frank Calabrese and partner Robin Parry, her great nephew Daniel and partner Kate, her great niece Gina and her husband Jesse Breuler.
Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral services on Monday at 12:00 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Trumbull. Interment in Riverside Cemetery, Shelton, CT.Friends may call on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com
Published in The Hour on Jan. 25, 2020