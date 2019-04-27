The Hour Obituaries
|
Mary Riordan

Mary Riordan Obituary
Mary Frances Riordan
Mary Frances Riordan, 87, of Norwalk, CT, passed away April 25th, in Ft. Collins, Colorado.
She was born in Ocean Falls, British Columbia, on February 15 to George Scott Runyan and Frances Mary (Munn).
Mary married Thomas J. Riordan, Jr. in 1954 in Alameda County, California. Mary was predeceased by Thomas and her beloved granddaughter Brittany. She is survived by her five children; Sheila Dargon, Frances (Chris) Bracken, Karen (Jim) Markot, Norah (Scott) Abramson and Thomas (Catherine) J. Riordan, III, as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. All who knew her will miss her good nature and sense of humor.
Mary was a strong supporter of , PBS, as well as s.
Mary has requested she be remembered whenever you look at the ocean which she loved and instilled in all her children.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mary's honor to Pathways Hospice or . For their contact information and to share with Mary's family, visit her memorial page at www.goesfuneralcare.com.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 27, 2019
