Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Varanai
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Rosalie Bucci Varanai

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Rosalie Bucci Varanai Obituary
Mary Rosalie Bucca Varanai
Mary Rosalie Bucca Varanai passed away surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Mary was born in Brooklyn, NY and moved to Norwalk when she was 11. A longtime resident of Dublin, California, Mary's heart always remained in Connecticut where her family continued to live. Mary adored watching sports, going to the beach, and enjoying a great meal with friends. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Ann, son, Michael (Christina), six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, siblings Theresa Bucca, John Bucca (Jacki), Rosalie Troy, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother, Carmine Bucca (survived by Debra). Graveside services will be held at St. John's Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk on Saturday, March 23rd at 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.