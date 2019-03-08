|
Mary Rosalie Bucca Varanai
Mary Rosalie Bucca Varanai passed away surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Mary was born in Brooklyn, NY and moved to Norwalk when she was 11. A longtime resident of Dublin, California, Mary's heart always remained in Connecticut where her family continued to live. Mary adored watching sports, going to the beach, and enjoying a great meal with friends. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Ann, son, Michael (Christina), six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, siblings Theresa Bucca, John Bucca (Jacki), Rosalie Troy, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother, Carmine Bucca (survived by Debra). Graveside services will be held at St. John's Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk on Saturday, March 23rd at 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 8, 2019