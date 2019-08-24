|
Mary "Patsy" Rush
Mary "Patsy" Rush, 80, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019. Devoted wife of David M. Rush, and proud mother of four daughters - Jennifer Cusack, Marybeth Mathieu, Sarah Gramaglia and Suzie Rowell - she was also fortunate enough to be loved by 13 grandchildren – Julia, Lawson, David, Christian, Mason, Davis, Cuyler, Mitchell, Jack, Samuel, Charlotte, Lucy, and Hank. Born in Queens, NY on February 19, 1939, Patsy was the only child of George and Mary Finkenstadt. The Rush family spent most of their life living in Fairfield, CT, where many friends and extended family still reside. Patsy was crafty before it was cool, covering most rooms with stencils and fresh paint. She also loved to cross stitch, quilt and knit. An avid crossword puzzle enthusiast, sudoku conqueror and mystery solver, her sharp wit and discerning mind was always on point. She passed onto her daughters her love of crafts as well as a love of reading and a devotion to television shows well past their prime. Patsy started her illustrious career as an airline stewardess for American Airlines, flying the friendly skies from 1962-1967. After embracing her role as a full-time mom, she always found time to volunteer and connect with the community. Notably, she volunteered her time with the Burr Homestead, the Ogden House, and at local hospitals. Although she will be sorely missed, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with her true love and partner of over 50 years, David. We look forward to enjoying a celebration of her life in Connecticut in early fall.
Published in The Hour from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2019